Calais Campbell Joins Exclusive Arizona Cardinals Club

There's only three Arizona Cardinals who have accomplished this feat.

Donnie Druin

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) holds his helmet during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) holds his helmet during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
With his first snap on the field today, Arizona Cardinals DL Calais Campbell joins an exclusive club in franchise history.

Campbell, who just turned 39, becomes the third Cardinals positional player to appear in a game at that age or older, joining legends such as Jim Thorpe and Jim Hart.

Thorpe played his final game with the Cardinals on 11/29/28 at the age of 41 years, 185 days old. Hart's final game came on 10/16/83 at the age of 39 years,170 days old.

Today marks exactly 8 years, 8 months and 7 days since Campbell played his last game for Arizona (11/1/17 @ LAR) according to the team.

More on other milestones he can reach today against the New Orleans Saints:

With 1.0 sack, Campbell (111.5) would pass former Rams All-Pro DT Aaron Donald (110.5) for 28th place on the NFL's All-Time Sacks list. With 1.5 sacks, Campbell would tie OLB Chandler Jones and OLB Justin Houston (both with 112.0) for 26th place on the all-time list.

Calais Campbell Impressing in Return to Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals DL Calais Campbel
Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) talks with Calais Campbell (93) during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.

Campbell re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal this offseason to officially arrive back to where it all began.

"This makes a lot of sense," Campbell recently said on coming back to the organization, where he'll likely retire when it's all said and done. "Where this team is at, it could be a special opportunity."

Campbell's been known league-wide for his leadership, which has surely been a bonus for the Cardinals (who named him a team captain) - though the 39-year-old clearly still can make an impact.

“That was a big deal. I didn’t expect it,” Campbell said on being named a 2025 captain for the Cardinals.

“I haven’t really been here that long but I do try to make an impact and communicate with the guys and really love on them. So for the guys to vote me captain, it’s very surreal. I was honored, very honored.

“I’m going to do the best I can. Coach does a good job of creating expectations and what he expects from people and all that good stuff. I’m giving the best I got for trying to be a captain and trying to represent what a captain should be.”

The Cardinals, with Campbell's help, hope to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They also haven't won the NFC West since 2015.

