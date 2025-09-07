Calais Campbell Joins Exclusive Arizona Cardinals Club

Calais Campbell turned 39 this week.



Sunday at New Orleans he'll join Jim Hart & Jim Thorpe (yes, THAT Jim Thorpe) as the only Cardinals position players to appear in a gm at age 39 or older



Hart was 39 yrs/170 days for his last game in 1983; Thorpe was 41 yrs/185 days in 1928