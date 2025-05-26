Cardinals Expect Career Year From Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray enters Year 7 of his NFL career, and he's poised to have his best season yet according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“That’s our heartbeat,” Gannon told PHNX at Murray's charity softball game.
“I think he’s gonna blow it out of the water this year. I think he’s gonna have his best year that he's had as a pro. He's looking awesome. He didnt take a day off in the offseason ... That's his standard. That's what we expect from him and that's what he's going to do."
This will be Murray's third season under the watch of Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, though 2025 will only be the second year fully healthy after spending the first half of 2023 recovering from his ACL injury.
Murray played 17 games for the first time in his entire career last season, completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 TD and 11 INT.
Murray took the brunt of criticism towards the tail end of 2024, where the Cardinals ultimately fumbled their division lead and missed the postseason after losing their final five-of-seven games.
In that stretch, Murray turned the ball over eight times.
“I think we played well in spurts and showed flashes. We were just too inconsistent, and it bit us in the ass in a lot of these games that were late November, December football," Murray told reporters back before the season finale.
"There were some games early on that I feel like we could have or should have won that would've helped us out later on in the year. We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball when we needed it the most. Me being a leader of the team, I obviously take a lot of that on, but we all have to look in the mirror and play better. That's what it comes down to."
2025 is heavily considered to be a make-or-break season for Murray in Arizona, as the Cardinals have had just one playoff appearance under his watch.
Murray's undeniably talented, though his inconsistency paired with his price tag has thrown him under the microscope as we march into the summer months.
There's been no changes made to his offensive corps of weapons and the offensive line is still unknown in terms of starters - at least on the right side.
Murray's not asked to play superhero ball in Petzing's heavy run-first approach, though he's not quite playing the role of a game manager thanks to his heightened athleticism.
There needs to be a marriage between the two if Murray and the Cardinals will get to where they want to go.
Murray playing his best ball likely involves him turning the ball over less and finding more explosive plays down the stretch. If both can happen, Arizona should be in business.