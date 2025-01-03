Kyler Murray, Cardinals Already Improving Next Year's Offense
The Arizona Cardinals have just one game standing between them and the offseason.
It's an unfortunate end to the season for a Cardinals squad that once had a good shot to make the postseason, though Arizona's 1-5 stretch out of the bye week showed there's still some growing pains taking in place in the desert.
That's specifically true for the offense, a unit that many believed could be top ten in the league with impressive pieces throughout the lineup.
Quarterback Kyler Murray says the team was simply too up and down in 2024.
“I think we played well in spurts and showed flashes. We were just too inconsistent, and it bit us in the ass in a lot of these games that were late November, December football," Murray told reporters.
"There were some games early on that I feel like we could have or should have won that would've helped us out later on in the year. We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball when we needed it the most. Me being a leader of the team, I obviously take a lot of that on, but we all have to look in the mirror and play better. That's what it comes down to.
"Are there positives from this season? Yes. I think the outside people's perspective, did they think that we would even be in the position to go win the division? I don't think so. In the locker room is all that matters, and we knew what we were capable of and the fact that we were there and didn't get it done is the most frustrating part.”
Ways to improve the offense have been offered through a variety of people and avenues. Whether it's Drew Petzing, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Murray himself, things do need to change entering next season.
Murray says those talks have already begun.
“I think it's a conversation between me, (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing), ‘Izzy’ (QB Coach Israel Woolfork) and those conversations already kind of have started in a sense," he said.
"I see things all year and I relay how I feel. I relay concepts, things that I think that we can incorporate, things that I see during games that I like. They do the same. They watch football all the time, obviously. It's going to be good to go into the offseason and have conversations and be able to grow.”
For now, the Cardinals have one last test awaiting them at State Farm Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers come to town.
Perhaps Arizona can build some momentum entering those talks of improvement in the offseason.
“I think for me and any player in general, going into (the) last game (before) offseason, it's big to feel good about your last performance. Personally, I would like to go into the offseason playing well and have that on your mind," Murray said.
"That's the last thing you remember. We want to go out there and play well. Obviously, the goal is to win the game, but I think to continue to pass the ball well is definitely key.”