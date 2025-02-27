Report: Cardinals Expect to Re-Sign These Players
The Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of pending free agents this coming offseason, and according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro on X/Twitter, the Cardinals could already have their re-signing priorities in order.
"I would expect over the next couple of weeks the Cardinals will focus on resigning some of their own players - guys they like and want to bring back. Evan Brown, L.J. Collier, Roy Lopez, Baron Browning, Kelvin Beachum and Krys Barnes I would expect they attempt to keep," read Gambadoro's tweet.
Gambadoro also said he does expect Arizona to be aggressive in free agency as well, potentially spending big. But for now, the Cardinals will focus on bringing back some of their own players.
The players listed above were mostly crucial members of the 2024 Cardinals. Both Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum had excellent years, both in protecting QB Kyler Murray and paving the way for RB James Conner to record his second straight 1,000-yard campaign.
Players like pass rusher Baron Browning and DL Roy Lopez might not have provided a major impact in on-field results, but flashed plenty of potential with regard to rushing the passer.
As has been the consistent messaging, Arizona cannot simply run it back with the defensive line talent they currently have. They need an impact pass rusher, both off the edge and in the interior.
But Browning is a young, high-motor player with plenty of raw potential, as is Lopez. Former first-round pick L.J. Collier was solid, and LB Krys Barnes displayed the traditional qualities of a versatile Jonathan Gannon-type player.
These re-sign candidates won't limit the Cardinals' ability to bring in high-end talent, and it doesn't mean they won't pursue them, either.
But Gannon's rotational philosophy necessitates plenty of bodies, with a priority placed on guys who match the mindset and philosophy Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have for this team.
The Cardinals need to maintain their depth, while allowing young guys to grow into productive players. In smaller, rotational roles, some of the less star-worthy players can allow their skillsets to translate into results, or even potentially grow into stars.
That's not to say any of the names here are stars, necessarily. But there are high ceilings present in the younger names like Browning and Lopez, with veteran solidity and overall consistency in the likes of Brown, Beachum, Collier and Barnes.
The Cardinals can't stop here, but it would be a solid start to free agency.