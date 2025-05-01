Cardinals Expecting Huge Year From Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't make any significant changes to their offense over the offseason, rather opting to utilize periods such as free agency and the draft to bolster the defensive side of the ball.
With a revamped defense, the now Cardinals bank on continuity and improvement under names such as offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray as offseason workouts arrive.
Perhaps their biggest x-factor is second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
An improved Harrison could elevate Arizona's offense to new heights in 2025 - and the Cardinals are counting on exactly that.
Jonathan Gannon: We Expect Big Things From Marvin Harrison Jr.
When speaking with Mad Dog Sports Radio, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following words on Harrison as he heads into his second season:
"When the staff's in place, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2 - I think that's where guys make a huge jump. This guy played unbelievable ball for us, but if you talk to him he'd be the first to tell you, like, 'I need to get better at these couple things,' and, man, he has went to work on them," said Gannon.
"He has went to work on them. He looks awesome out there right now. I'm really excited to see where his game goes. He came up to me - I normally meet with guys about their developmental plan when we're done with the year - when I had my meeting with him, he came up to me and he handed me a piece of paper.
"It wasn't me handing him a piece of paper. The guy's a ready-made pro. He does all the right things. He was here the whole offseason. He skipped out one week, he went and trained with a bunch of different receivers, but he was here the whole offseason.
"I think he added a little bit of muscle mass. He looks a little bit bigger. All his numbers, his metrics are all better than when we got him. I'm not gonna speak truth into the universe, but just wait until this guy plays this year."
Full clip:
Harrison recorded 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.