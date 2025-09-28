A Cardinals Fan's Rooting Guide to Week 4
The good news for Arizona Cardinals fans after a bad loss on Thursday Night Football is that they can enjoy a stress-free day of football on Sunday... unless, of course, you're a fantasy football or sports betting deviant.
But beyond that, fans can hang out on the couch and turn on RedZone without any stress.
But, if you're looking for something to watch beyond clicking through games, then I can point out a few matchups that could have ramifications down the road.
Sure, we will be watching the NFC West rival Rams and 49ers, but there are other games that could have the attention of the team while fans enjoy a mini-bye week.
Here are five games that could provide fans with a rooting interest.
Commanders @ Falcons
Rooting interest: Neither team should be the front-runner to win their respective division, so this game likely impacts the wildcard race. At 0-2 in division play, the Cardinals need to start finding the teams who will struggle the most to win conference games and stay in the playoff hunt.
Why Commanders will win: Marcus Mariota did more than enough last week to crush a middling Raiders team, and the Falcons are in a similar tier. Washington should spread the ball around to power a strong ground game and take over the clock.
Why Falcons will win: The Commanders are extremely beat up, leaving the Falcons in a great spot to take advantage. After being shut out a week ago, Atlanta is looking to beat someone up and they get to host.
Bears @ Raiders
Rooting interest: This is all about the Bears, as they are a near-lock to be a wildcard team if they make the playoffs considering their competition in the NFC North. The Cardinals should be rooting against the Bears for the remainder of the season.
Why Bears will win: Caleb Williams is playing good football and his connection with Rome Odunze is as dangerous as any duo in football right now. The defense is fine, but they can keep pace on the scoreboard.
Why Raiders will win: The Raiders are a tricky team, because right when you think you've figured them out they go and pull your pants down. At home and with Ashton Jeanty frustrated and ready for his breakout, Las Vegas could steamroll Chicago's defense.
Colts @ Rams
Rooting interest: I'll keep this and the 49ers simple -- It's an NFC West rival. Arizona needs them to lose.
Why Colts will win: Daniel "Indiana Jones" is throwing the ball around the yard and is putting up legitimate MVP numbers. Until he shows signs of slowing down, the Colts can win shootouts.
Why Rams will win: The Rams look as potent as ever with Puka Nacua playing the best football of his career. The defense has, unsurprisingly, been stout with the best pass rush in football. They can beat anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Jaguars @ 49ers
Rooting interest: See above.
Why Jaguars will win: It's been an OK start for the Jaguars as they get settled into a new offense, but their run game has been terrific. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are working together to give the defense a terrific pass rush to bully a mediocre 49ers offensive line.
Why 49ers will win: The 49ers just find a way to win games. They're well-coached with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Christian McCaffrey will score points while Fred Warner crushes opponents.
Packers @ Cowboys (SNF)
Rooting interest: There really isn't too much here besides this being a fun game. However, the sooner the Cowboys get knocked out of the playoff picture, the better. And if Dallas can find the same magic the Browns had to exploit and beat Green Bay last week, then the Cardinals should take extensive notes.
Why Packers will win: The Packers got embarrassed by the Browns last week, and I can't think of anything that would make this team more firey to get a win. Oh wait, it's a revenge game for Micah Parsons.
Why Cowboys will win: If the Browns can beat the Packers, then anyone can. Perhaps the Cowboys can score some big plays from guys like George Pickens and Javonte Williams to put points on the board, to pair with a few turnovers.