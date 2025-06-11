Why Cardinals Fans Should be Optimistic
The Arizona Cardinals had a serious need, and they did almost nothing but address that need in the offseason. GM Monti Ossenfort spent big on free agent defensive players, before doubling down in the NFL Draft.
There's general belief that Arizona is on an upward trajectory, and should be entering their contention window now, if not very soon. Expectations have already been levied that the Cardinals will see an improved record in the year to come.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman listed one reason for optimism for each NFL team. In perhaps one of the least surprising entries to that list, it was the Cardinals' improved defensive line that should provide fans with the most hope in 2025
"The bulk of the Cardinals’ offseason was spent adding talent to their defensive line. Given the plethora of options they now have at their disposal, this could be one of the NFL’s deepest units.
"Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson were brought in via free agency. Campbell led all interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade in 2024. Sweat racked up the second-most pressures for the Super Bowl champion Eagles. Tomlinson earned a solid 68.5 PFF overall grade in Cleveland last season.
"That trio will be joined by first-round rookie Walter Nolen, who ranked second in the FBS in PFF run-defense grade last season. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals made a statement this offseason about what they want their defense to be," Wasserman wrote.
On paper, Arizona should be ready to put pressure on opposing QBs. They should be able to help a young group of defensive backs grow with increased front-seven play.
Sure, there are still some questions about the off-ball linebacker position, but there's no longer a severe lack of talent up front. Not only did Ossenfort go after proven veterans who have a track record of success, he added depth and potential future starters in the draft.
Even then, that doesn't account for the likes of Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari — two front-seven players with a chip on their shoulder and a (hopefully) healthy season ahead of them.
There's no true guarantee that the Cardinals will see any kind of massive jump in the win-loss column, but the difference is clear. Whether or not this defense performs well will no longer come down to pure talent, but rather whether or not the new (and old) talent can execute when needed.