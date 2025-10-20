Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Stunning Loss to Packers
ARIZONA -- Another one down the drain.
The Arizona Cardinals have suffered what's now their fifth consecutive loss after falling to the Green Bay Packers in 27-23 fashion.
Arizona became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games with a 7+ point lead entering the fourth quarter - you can read more about that here.
Now, the Cardinals are 2-5 entering the bye week - and fans have had it.
Cardinals Fans React to Packers Loss
In a response to our post on X, Nick said: "5 losses heading into the break. Changes need to be made. We have the cap space. Jonah Williams needs to be DFA'D he is a waste of a signing. We need more playmakers on both sides of the football."
Micah Parsons recorded his first three sack game with plenty of pressures being conceded from starting right tackle Jonah Williams.
The Cardinals have now lost their last five games by a combined 13 points - and many believe coaching has something to do with that.
Ike said, "I was told it was a Kyler issue, it’s a coaching issue and quite frankly throw Gannon in there too. Defensive issues in the 4th are on him."
"Just bad coaching. Things like going for it on fourth in our half, not helping/doubling parsons. Having Marv’s route on 3rd down cut up to the end zone instead of the easy first and get OB. Coaching staff just not it," wrote AZSportsFan.
William added, "Terrible coaching!! It starts with the Head Coach!! Then OC then Special Teams Coach!! Still amazes me!! End of the half should be fireable!!"
The Cardinals - highly expected to compete for the postseason prior to the start of the year - are now far from it, and probabilities have them at a fairly high chance to land a top ten pick.
Same old song and dance for Arizona.
"We feel like the villain in a movie. We look like we are going to win and then the hero turns out to be the other team," said Bryan.
Fitz says, "I'm not even mad anymore. This franchise is ridiculous and I hate myself for making myself a Cardinals fan for life."
The more things change, the more they stay the same I suppose.
After their bye week, the Cardinals hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.