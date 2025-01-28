Report: Cardinals Fire DL Coach
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly parting ways with defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
LeBlanc was hired by head coach Joanthan Gannon upon his arrival to Arizona in the 2023 offseason and just concluded his second season with the Cardinals.
More from his official team bio:
"Derrick LeBlanc (pronounced luh-BLON with a silent "c") joined the Cardinals as defensive line coach on 3/1/23 after spending the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins as the assistant defensive line coach.
"He has 23 years of coaching experience, including 21 years at the collegiate level primarily with the defensive line. Prior to coaching in the NFL, LeBlanc spent one season (2020) at the University of Arkansas following three seasons (2017-19) at the University of Kentucky. LeBlanc got his first coaching experience in the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2004 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship."
Arizona's defensive line saw numerous injuries in 2024, as players such as Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols and Darius Robinson missed most (if not the entire) regular season. The Cardinals' rush defense ranked in the bottom half of the league with 126.4 yards per game allowed on the ground.
Khyiris Tonga, Naquan Jones, Roy Lopez and Angelo Blackson are defensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency for the Cardinals this offseason.
The move to fire LeBlanc also comes with the Cardinals losing inside linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to the college ranks - you can read more about that here.
Now, Gannon will have to replace two assistant coaches on his defensive staff entering 2025.