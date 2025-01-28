Cardinals React to Losing Coach
The Arizona Cardinals need a new inside linebackers coach after losing Sam Siefkes to the college ranks.
Siefkes accepted a job to become the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech yesterday.
Siefkes, hired by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when he first took over in 2023, got quite the endorsement from his now former boss:
"Virginia Tech and Coach Pry are getting a remarkable leader in the coaching world. Sam is a fantastic communicator, teacher and has unbelievable knowledge on how to stop offenses. He is a great coach and even better person. He will bring competitive stamina and a ton of juice to Blacksburg. Hokie Nation be ready to see an aggressive, smart, tough unit that will dominate games," said Gannon.
Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson also vouched for Siefkes on Twitter/X:
Siefkes was an attractive coach for Virginia Tech thanks to his experience in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' scheme the last two seasons. Though Arizona certainly is regarded as one of the top units in the NFL, the Cardinals' defense did exceed expectations in 2024.
"People across the country couldn't stop praising Sam's knowledge of the game and his abilities as a coach," Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said (h/t ESPN).
"As I got to know him, I couldn't agree more. I am thrilled to have Sam join our program. He's worked under some of the best minds in the game."
Now, Gannon will have to either promote in-house or look outside the facility in Tempe to replace his inside linebackers coach.