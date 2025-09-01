What's Arizona Cardinals Floor/Ceiling in 2025?
The Arizona Cardinals now face the weight of expectations ahead of the 2025 season. After a successful offseason, head coach Jonathan Gannon's squad is hungry to make a playoff appearance.
There's no guarantee, especially in an extremely competitive NFC West, that Arizona can turn its potential into playoff success, but they certainly have both the talent and depth to do so.
In a recent article, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr revealed the win ceiling and floor for each NFL team. Here's what he had to say about the Cardinals.
Arizona Cardinals' Ceiling Revealed
Kerr's ceiling? A 10-7 record and a playoff appearance for Arizona.
"The Cardinals have just one playoff appearance over the last nine seasons, yet this feels like a season in which the franchise turns the corner. Arizona boosted the pass rush by adding Josh Sweat and improved the defensive interior with Dalvin Tomlinson and Walter Nolen.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. looks primed to have a huge season at wide receiver, and Trey McBride is already one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. The offense has a chance to be sneaky good in 2025, enough to help out an improved defense. Don't be surprised if Arizona is a playoff team," Kerr wrote.
Even with all of the additions made to the roster, it does feel like 10 wins is as good as it can get for Arizona in 2025. Their interdivisional matchups will be key, and they'll need to execute against some of the weaker teams on their schedule to earn the privilege of playing January football.
Arizona Cardinals' Floor Revealed
According to Kerr, the Cardinals' floor is a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs.
"Injuries are a part of the NFL, but the Cardinals can't afford to have Kyler Murray go down. For his flaws, Murray is good enough to win this team football games and defenses have to account for him scrambling when forced outside the pocket.
"The schedule is easy on paper, but the back end of the 2025 slate is brutal. Depth at cornerback is a concern and teams should be able to pass on the Cardinals. This feels like a boom-or-bust year for Jonathan Gannon," Kerr writes.
It will be all about execution and consistency for the Cardinals in 2025. They have the talent they need to compete and the coaching staff to put it all together, but nothing will ever be guaranteed in the NFL.