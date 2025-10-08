All Cardinals

Cardinals Forced to Make Moves After TE Injury

The Arizona Cardinals have a new face in the TE room.

Donnie Druin

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves official ahead of their Week 6 clash against the Indianapolis Colts.

- Placed TE Tip Reiman to Injured Reserve
- Signed TE Nick Muse to Practice Squad
- Released Safety Patrick McMorris from Practice Squad

More on Muse from the team's Media Relations Dept.:

"Muse (6-5, 252) played 16 games with Minnesota the past three seasons (2022-24) after entering the league with the Vikings as a seventh-round selection (227thoverall) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

"Last season, he appeared in four games with the Vikings prior to joining the Eagles practice squad where he remained through Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX victory. The 26-year old Muse began his collegiate career at William & Mary (2017-18) before finishing at South Carolina (2019-21). His brother, Tanner, is an NFL linebacker who has spent time with the Seahawks, Chargers and Jaguars."

Arizona Cardinals TE Tip Reima
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) is taken off the field on a cart after being injured against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reiman, a key part of Arizona's offense as a primary run-blocker and TE2 behind star Trey McBride, is lost for the season according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“A lot, that's a big loss but you have to overcome it. (I have) full confidence in obviously (TE) Trey (McBride) and (TE) Elijah (Higgins). (TE) Travis (Vokolek) came in and he's been playing extremely well on fourth down and he'll come in and do a good job for us," he said on Monday.

"(We) definitely have to pick up the slack. We've had guys go out of the lineup here, it's a tough loss.”

Reiman was carted off with an ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cardinals are losers of their last three games and now pack their bags for a tough road test against Indianapolis.

Arizona may be forced to embrace a more pass-heavy approach considering their run-game was below par even before Reiman's injury.

However, it was revealed quarterback Kyler Murray would not be practicing today due to a foot injury suffered on Sunday.

In order to keep up with a tough Colts offense that ranks near the top of the league right now, Arizona will need to find a way to quickly fine-tune their recent struggles.

"They had a good response today," Gannon said Monday after the loss.

"As good as you can have with losing a game like that. They were down in the dumps a little bit, but then we got on to business, got the things corrected and now we have to move on here and go play a really good football team in Indy.”

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

