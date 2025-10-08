Arizona Cardinals Get Concerning Kyler Murray Injury News
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals won't see quarterback Kyler Murray practice today as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Murray sustained a foot injury on Sunday and missed a few plays before returning to action.
"Happy Wednesday, everybody. So injury front, D-Rob [Darius Robinson] will not be out there today. Kyler [Murray] will not be out there today. Everybody else will be out there in some capacity. We'll see how the week goes with all those guys," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
Murray is fresh off his first NFL season where he played 17 regular season games, though he clearly could be in danger of missing this week.
"If he's healthy enough to play, he'll play."
Cardinals' Kyler Murray Injured Ahead of Week 6
If Murray can't go, backup Jacoby Brissett will take his spot in leading the Cardinals offense. Brissett was signed this offseason and is highly regarded as one of the top backup quarterback options in the league.
"Well, he's a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - the quarterback position is the hardest position in sports, and to know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do got to be on the details like you're the starter," Gannon continued.
"He has a smile on his face. He loves to practice. He loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here, and I was with him the one year in Indy. But he's a good football player, and he's a great teammate, really good leader, and if he's gotta play, he's gotta play."
The Cardinals, currently riding a three-game losing streak, hope to upset the Colts as road underdogs this week.
Cardinals Face Massive Challenge vs Colts
That challenge becomes even more difficult if Murray isn't able to go.
"They're a good football team. Obviously I light up when I talk about Shane [Steichen] because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together. He's a really good football coach and he knows how to use his people, use his weapons," said Gannon.
"He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback. Like I said, they got a lot of good players [Colts GM] Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now, with a mix of vets and youth and premium players, as I would call them. ... They play hard.
"They disguise really well. They take the ball away. They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now, I think [they are] one of the top couple teams in the NFL. ... It's a big time challenge, there's no doubt."
We'll get our first injury report later today, though Murray will be listed as a DNP.
The Cardinals will practice two more days this week.