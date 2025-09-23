Cardinals Forced to Make Roster Moves After Season-Ending Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing up offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs from the practice squad to the active roster, as made official by the team.
The Cardinals will have a free spot on the active roster after losing James Conner for the season with a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve.
Arizona also released Kyon Barrs from the practice squad while signing Elliot Brown and Patrick McMorris to that department.
More on Demontrey Jacobs
Jacobs first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, who spent camp in Mile High before being cut in late August of the following year.
Jacobs was soon claimed by the New England Patriots ahead of the 2024 and ended up starting 13 games for the team with 15 games total played. He was on the field for 90% of snaps.
Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the league's worst tackles:
Overall: 38.2 (137th out of 140 tackles)
Pass blocking: 42.7 (123/140)
Run blocking: 41.9 (137/140)
He allowed 49 pressures and nine sacks in 2024.
Pro Football Reference shows he was called for 11 penalties while playing right tackle for the Patriots - four holding and seven false starts last season.
How Cardinals Move Forward
Both Kelvin Beachum and Paris Johnson Jr. are on the team's injury report ahead of their Week 4 battle against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football - so perhaps this move was made in anticipation of either not being able to go in just a couple of days.
Beachum filled in for Johnson in Week 3's loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Josh Fryar is also on Arizona's roster as a tackle. Jeremiah Byers and Jake Curhan (who was elevated this weekend to the active roster) are currently on the practice squad.
It's a big game for Jonathan Gannon's troops, who are looking to respond after suffering their first loss of the season. Another on Thursday would push them down the NFC West rankings with an 0-2 record in divisional play.
“(We’re) three games in, a lot of ball to be played. We understand the teams in our division are good teams. I know we're a good team. You have to win games," Gannon said in his Monday press conference.
"They understand the importance of playing at home versus a divisional opponent. You don't want to get knocked down too far, but there is a lot of ball to be played.”