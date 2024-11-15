Cardinals Game Could Be Moved to Monday Night Football
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are one of the league's hottest teams in the league at the moment, owning a four-game winning streak and first place in the NFC West moving into their bye week.
As a result, we could see them on primetime more than just their one scheduled game for the 2024 season.
Arizona's Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings game could be flexed to Monday Night Football with both teams currently in the NFC postseason hunt.
From the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson:
"#Broncos to know by Monday if only scheduled Monday Night game Dec 2 vs. Cleveland is flexed. As previously noted CBS expected to freeze Eagles at Ravens. Cardinals-Vikings a possibility. Chargers-Falcons & Steelers-Bengals would result in MNF having a same team consecutive weeks."
The Cardinals already played one Monday Night Football game against the Chargers, which was actually the start of their four-game winning streak.
More from NFL.com's scheduling procedures section:
- For Sunday Night Football, it may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17;
- For Monday Night Football it may be used at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17;
- For Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17.
- During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change;
- Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon;
Week 17 and 18 - both divisional matchups for the Cardinals - are also to be determined as far as dates and times go.
We could also potentially see Arizona's home date against Seattle in Week 14 flexed.