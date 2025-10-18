Cardinals Get Boost to Offense Ahead of Packers Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals elevated running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 7's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals opted to only elevate one of two possible players ahead of Sunday, which might spell good news for questionable players in the likes of Kitan Crawford (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Darius Robinson (pec) and Will Hernandez (knee).
Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff (1:25 PM MST) at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona previously ruled out running back Emari Demercado on Friday. Johnson will serve as a backup to Michael Carter and Bam Knight against Green Bay.
More on D'Ernest Johnson
Johnson signed to the Cardinals' practice squad in late September.
From his media relations bio:
"Johnson (5-10, 208) is a six-year NFL veteran who has played 95 games (three starts) in his career with Jacksonville (2023-24) and Cleveland (2019-22) after entering the league with the Browns in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Florida. He has 989 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 214 carries (4.6-yard avg.) to go along with 53 receptions for 465 yards in his career.
"The 29-year old Johnson played 31 games the past two seasons with the Jaguars after appearing in 64 games with Cleveland in his first four NFL seasons. He spent the preseason with Baltimore and was on the Ravens practice squad earlier this season."
Johnson has progressed well since arriving according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"D'Ernest (Johnson) is doing a good job picking the system up. He's been in a similar system, so that's been cool to see," he said on Friday.
"He's got a skill set. ... Picking things up, learning the offense, protections is a huge thing. Where they're putting the ball, timing of playing running back, fourth down as well. So just like all our guys that come here mid-year at whatever points of them we've had, they've got to assimilate into the building, understand how we operate here, and then show us what they can do on a practice field and get ready to go."
Green Bay has the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL entering Week 7, so Arizona certainly has their work cut out for them - especially without Kyler Murray in the mix.
With the Cardinals welcoming a committee approach to a banged-up running back room, don't be surprised to see Johnson earn some carries on top of special teams snaps.