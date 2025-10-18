Cardinals Will Face Packers Without Kyler Murray - Here’s What It Means
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will again be without Kyler Murray.
Murray, suffering from a foot sprain, will reportedly sit for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers after being labeled as questionable.
From NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on X:
"The Arizona Cardinals are once again planning to start QB Jacoby Brissett, while QB Kyler Murray (mid-foot sprain) heals, per The Insiders. Murray is questionable, but spent time in practice open to the media throwing to practice squad receivers while Brissett was with the starters."
What does this mean for Murray and the Cardinals moving forward?
Kyler Murray Gets Extended Rest
Murray, who also missed last week, will now have some extra time to heal up. Arizona is a on a bye week after Sunday and will have an added day of rest before their next game, as the Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in Dallas for Week 9.
The Cardinals typically have aided on the side of caution when it comes to pushing injuries, and with Murray's foot clearly still hampering him, Arizona isn't taking any chances.
It's a big year for Murray as questions around his future persist. Now, he'll rest up and get ready for a second half of the schedule that could define where he's playing next season.
Jacoby Brissett Will Start
Brissett will now start his second consecutive game after an impressive outing vs. Indianapolis last week, where the Cardinals' passer threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Colts.
Brissett, signed in the offseason to be a valuable backup behind Murray in case needed, impressed in preseason play and arguably has the Cardinals' offense looking the best it did all season with him in the pocket.
"I thought he showed really good poise, really good command. (He) made a couple plays with his legs, sat in there and threw the ball to the open guy. (It) takes all 11 to do that, so there was some really good execution (from) all 11 (in) some of those plays that showed up," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Brissett this week.
Can Cardinals Offense Keep Humming?
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals' offense performs for a few reasons.
The Colts didn't have much to gameplan off of after Brissett only played a handful of snaps in preseason, leaving uncertainty and the element of surprise on Arizona's side.
Green Bay, entering State Farm Stadium as one of the best teams in football, will now have actual film on Brissett within Drew Petzing's offense combined with the likes of Micah Parsons on the other side of the ball.
With a true lack of a running attack still in play - the Cardinals may be enticed to again air things out like they did against the Colts with a season-high 44 passing attempts.
Does Arizona keep that pass-happy approach? What adjustments did the Cardinals make with Brissett from his first start to approaching his second?
In reality, the Cardinals will always try to run the ball under Petzing. That's not going anywhere.
Yet with a matchup projected to be high-scoring if the Packers offense continues to churn, Arizona may again be forced to do what they did last week in terms of run/pass ratio - which might not be a bad thing.
Are There Any Future Consequences?
Murray has been the unquestioned starter in Arizona and has the full backing - at least publicly - of everybody within the organization from top to bottom.
However, if Brissett strings together another solid performance and the Cardinals' offense looks lively for a second straight week, that may lead to some serious conversations at the facility over the bye week.
It's truly hard to envision the Cardinals flat-out benching Murray, especially since he hasn't exactly been the problem - though Murray's play hasn't exactly elevated the Cardinals' offense, either.
A strong outing will only put more pressure on figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort to at least open the door on talks of a quarterback change, especially in a season where jobs may be on the line.