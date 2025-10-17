Final Injury Report Reveals Mixed Bag for Cardinals Ahead of Packers Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could again be without Kyler Murray on Sunday.
On Week 7's final injury report, Murray was listed as questionable with his foot sprain that's kept him out since last Sunday. He was limited in practice all week.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously confirmed running back Emari Demercado and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III would be out when speaking with reporters this morning.
Joining Murray in the questionable category are Will Hernandez, Darius Robinson, Zay Jones and Kitan Crawford.
On the plus side, Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) was removed from the injury report and will play against the Green Bay Packers.
Kyler Murray Questionable
The Cardinals were hesitant to give any information on Murray throughout the week, including this morning.
"Good. Good. He's doing well," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Arizona may again be forced to start Jacoby Brissett, though that might not be a bad thing.
The Cardinals' offense functioned at its highest levels all season last week against the Colts, as Brissett led Arizona's attack to their best statistical outing of the season.
Gannon said the team wouldn't know when they'll get a final red or green light on Murray. He's thrown to practice squad players all week while Brissett and fellow backup Kedon Slovis got reps with the first team.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cleared From Protocol
Harrison took a step in the right direction on Friday when he was out of the NFL's yellow non-contact jersey, signaling a good step forward to playing on Sunday as he progresses through the league's concussion protocol.
Harrison was on pace for a monster game in Indianapolis before he departed in the first half. Now that we know he'll officially be good to go, Arizona's offense gets a big boost in hopes of keeping up with a potent Packers team.
Full Cardinals Week 7 Injury Report
OUT - Emari Demercado (ankle), Walter Nolen (calf)
QUESTIONABLE - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Kyler Murray (foot), Darius Robinson (pec), Will Hernandez (knee)
REMOVED, GOOD TO GO: Darren Hall (quad), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), Bam Knight (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Michael Wilson (foot), Calais Campbell (rest), Bilal Nichols (personal)
The Cardinals will have the opportunity to make two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday. Final inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff (1:25 PM MST) on Sunday.