Cardinals Get Exciting News on Star Rookie
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw a much-welcomed sight at their practice fields in Tempe on Monday.
Will Johnson, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury, was spotted working during the open portion of practice.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is set to speak at 2:45 PM local time, so perhaps we'll get an official update on the Michigan product.
Gannon, who previously coached defensive backs, has been spotted numerous times giving feedback to Johnson during training camp and preseason practices. He knows there's something special brewing in the young corner.
The Cardinals did announce some roster moves earlier today, which you can read about here.
The Cardinals' second-round pick had impressed in the small amount of time we've seen him on the field - as his four passes defensed still is tied for the team-lead despite not having played in Weeks 3 and 4. He also has four tackles on the year.
Arizona is just 2-2 on the year and desperately hopes to right the ship with the Tennessee Titans coming to town.
Statistically, the Cardinals' pass defense ranks near the bottom of the league, as only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are allowing more yards per game through the air than Arizona's 255.5 clip.
Still missing in the Cardinals' secondary has been Garrett Williams, who was injured the same week as Johnson but was forced to injured reserve with a knee injury. It's believed he has a chance to return at some point this year.
Already down Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas entering the year, Johnson's role ultimately was going to be big regardless of health in the secondary - though a rash of injuries forced Arizona into plugging and playing Johnson more than initially anticipated to begin the season.
However, Johnson's proved he's up to task on numerous occasions despite long-term knee concerns that followed him during the draft process - concerns so serious it dropped him out of the first round.
Today's practice wasn't official, so attendance and participation won't be counted until Wednesday when the league is officially onto Week 5. That's also when we'll see the first injury report of the week release, so we'll have a better idea of Johnson's progress then.
He was listed doubtful the last two weeks, where he didn't practice at all ahead of both clashes against the Seahawks and 49ers.
His presence on the practice field today is a big step in the right direction.