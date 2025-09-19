Cardinals Get Honest on Rushing Struggles: 'It Needs to Get Better'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite been up to par in terms of establishing the run in 2025, a cloud that's hung over their head despite their first 2-0 start since 2021.
Arizona's offense under coordinator Drew Petzing lives and dies by their ability to pound the rock.
When humming, it's nearly poetic - the Cardinals keep defenses honest and up close to the line of scrimmage with play-action being successful and time of possession on their side. Over the course of four quarters, Arizona's ability to wear defenses down and protect leads has been key.
Yet their inability to establish the run has led to some ugly offensive outputs - as defenses have been able to get Kyler Murray and co. in obvious passing downs - turning Arizona into a one-dimensional show that typically isn't worth its box office billing.
Fans know the Cardinals need to establish the run better. Reporters such as myself know they need to do so - and so too does the organization.
All week throughout their preparation for Week 3's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, we've heard from coaches and players on what needs to change to get Arizona's rushing attack back on track:
Cardinals OL Coach Justin Frye
We were able to speak with Cardinals OL Coach Justin Frye after practice on Friday, who shared his thoughts on the struggles along with Paris Johnson Jr., Will Hernandez and more:
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon
On his evaluation of the run game going into Week 3:
“(It) needs to be better. I do think that. Just our efficiency of it, and we played some premium players in there too for two weeks—and that’s not an excuse. It needs to be better, and playing penalty-free in the run game too has to be a little bit better because when you have runs that go for two or three yards, it’s like, ah. You wish you would’ve gained a little bit more and been a little more efficient, but when you foul and now it’s second-and-20 instead of second-and-seven, it’s a whole different game. I think just what we talked about, that’s a collective effort. Play with a little bit better technique, play with a little bit more awareness, some details, make sure we’re doing the right things and make sure we’re putting them in good spots.”
On if the improvement of the run game starts with the offensive line or running backs:
“I think it’s everybody, I really do. When I say this, this is the truth; it takes all 11. All 11 have to be doing the right things, and there’s some plays where yesterday it didn’t come to fruition, but we are doing a lot of right things too. I showed them a play today, the one that (RB) James Conner went to our sideline—I don’t know what he gained. He made the corner miss, and I think it was a first down, but (WR) Zay Jones blocks his guy, which is a really hard block on the backside of the run, and if James cuts that back, that’s the guy that’s going to tackle him. If he happened to cut it back there, he’s not going to get tackled because Zay Jones’ doing a good job, so it’s not all bad. It has to be better. It has to be more efficient and a little more productive, but there’s no panic in my game about the run game right now. I’ll say that.”
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
On how the run game’s performance affects the offense:
“Two years ago, I think we were top five. I'm not sure what we were last year, but I think that is something that we definitely hang our hat on. Trying to win the line of scrimmage and being able to get the run game going, establish that. In the past two games (there’s been) kind of lack thereof but hats off to the other team. They've done a good job being stout in the run game, making us have to move the ball in other ways—which I think that we can do, and I think we're capable of. I think we've shown that, but at the same time, I think that's just something that's part of the game. You see how the game's going, you see how the flow of it is. Obviously, I think that's something that (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) likes to get across, but we've been better in the past and I think that's something that we have to be better at going forward.”