Cardinals, 49ers Reveal Final Week 3 Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have released their final injury reports ahead of Week 3.
For the Cardinals, they're listing Will Johnson as DOUBTFUL ahead of Sunday after the rookie didn't practice all week. Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon previously told reporters they wouldn't be ruling anybody out, though it doesn't appear as if the second-round pick will play.
Four players are QUESTIONABLE for Arizona in Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson Jr., Max Melton and Tip Reiman. All four practiced in limited capacity for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reiman and Hernandez didn't play in Week 2's win vs. Carolina while Melton left in the first half.
Off the report and good to go for the Cardinals is all of Kelvin Beachum, Calais Campbell, Cody Simon and Dante Stills. Beachum and Campbell each had separate rest days while Simon made his way successfully through concussion protocol.
For San Francisco, Spencer Burford and Jordan Watkins are OUT. Burford didn't practice all week while Watkins was limited on Thursday and absent today.
Three 49ers are QUESTIONABLE in Connor Colby, Jauan Jennings and Brock Purdy. Colby was a late addition to the injury report today while Jennings never saw the practice field.
Purdy was limited in all three days of practice, though 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters it was unlikely Purdy would start ahead of Mac Jones on Sunday, who threw for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdown passes in their win vs. New Orleans last week.
All of Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Hames, Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey, Siran Neal and Trent Williams were removed from the injury report and are good to go.
Cardinals vs 49ers Meet For First Time
Both teams will have the opportunity to make up to two practice squad elevations on Saturday. Final active/inactive statuses will drop 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Santa Clara on Sunday.
"It takes me a couple of times to watch a game to feel that, but Mac Jones is a good football player. Not much. I would say off my first glance of it, he can stand in there. He is a pocket passer. He makes quick decisions. He's accurate. He's more mobile than you think," Gannon said of Jones earlier in the week.
"This guy was a first round draft pick… I think he was rookie of the year at one point, wasn't he? Check that, was he? Pro bowler maybe? He's a good football player is my point, so they're not changing much and Kyle knows how to coach a quarterback, I know that. They’ll be ready to go if it's him.”
