Cardinals Give Encouraging Update on Trey McBride
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals missed TE Trey McBride in their Week 4 loss to the Washington Commanders, though he could return soon.
McBride was ruled out days ahead of time thanks to his status in concussion protocol after receiving a hit to the head in Week 3's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McBride didn't practice all week leading up to the Washington matchup.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't confident in saying McBride was completely clear out of concussion protocol, though he did mention things "looked good" for a potential return in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I honestly - when it gets to this point, I don't know the actual [steps forward]. I would say yes. He did a good job last week. Wasn't able to play and we thought that was the smart thing to do with how the protocol works, but it's looking good," said Gannon.
The Cardinals missed McBride - who led the team in receptions heading into last Sunday - in an offensive effort that yielded just 14 points for Arizona's offense.
Backup Elijah Higgins caught two passes for 12 yards in starting for McBride.
It was an unsuccessful day all around for Arizona's offense, who couldn't sustain any momentum after their opening drive touchdown.
“We have to be able to stay on the field, for one. That'll take a lot of the pressure off the defense. We all work together. When you can't stay on the field on third down then the defense is always on the field. Obviously they get worn down, and vice versa so as a team we just have to be better," said quarterback Kyler Murray.
Perhaps that will get easier with McBride in the lineup this week, though a tough road test against the 49ers awaits.
The Cardinals will host their first practice on Wednesday, where we'll get to see if McBride is present.