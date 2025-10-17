Cardinals Give Final Verdict on Walter Nolen vs Packers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not have Walter Nolen III for their Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Injury front, Emari [Demercado] is not going to make it, and we will not activate Walt [Nolen]. Everybody else we'll see in the next 48 hours how it goes," Gannon told reporters.
The Cardinals welcomed back Nolen to the practice field after opening his 21-day practice window to return from Physically Unable to Perform (PUP). Nolen suffered a calf injury before training camp and has missed every bit of action since.
"He did a good job. Good to see him back out there. I know he was excited, but he did a good job," Gannon continued.
With the bye week coming after Sunday, it was a stretch to think Nolen might have been rushed back and played despite Arizona's 2-4 record. The Cardinals, historically under Gannon, have been extra cautious with injuries.
This week with the reigning No. 16 overall pick is no different.
"First thing is his health and see how he's moving around. There's return to play lungs, and there's also football lungs, as I would say. So his wind, playing football is a little bit different," Gannon said when asked what he looks for with Nolen to potentially return.
"But our guys do a really good job with those guys in return to play, but they're all different depending on the injury, things like that. Depending on the guy, the position, they're really all different. So you just take it case-by-case, but looking for, 'does he know what to do? Is he playing with good technique/fundamentals? Is he running around?' So you just got to keep an eye on it."
The earliest he can now return would be Week 9, when the Cardinals travel to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
If Nolen is not elevated to the active roster at the end of his 21-day window, which started on Wednesday, he will be placed back on PUP and will miss the remainder of the season.
He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Cardinals would love to get Nolen back on the field, as their defensive line outside of Calais Campbell hasn't produced to anybody's liking within the building.
Nolen, a game-wrecker at Ole Miss before entering the league, hopes to carry some of that production to the desert.
It just won't be this week.