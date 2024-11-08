Cardinals Give Update on Darius Robinson
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson hasn't played a snap in the 2024 regular season after suffering a calf injury in a preseason practice.
Robinson - placed on injured reserve to begin the season - was required to miss the first four weeks at minimum. On Oct. 9, the Cardinals opened his 21 day practice window for return before activating him to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Oct. 29.
Robinson has logged just one practice during the regular season, and there's been no clear timetable for the Missouri product to make his NFL debut.
Robinson also recently lost his mother and was away from the team for an unknown amount of time to grieve that loss.
There's been a great deal of mystery surrounding Robinson, his injury, whether he'll return soon and his overall condition, with some speculating there was a setback in his injury.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says that isn't the case.
"No, he's doing a good job getting better every day. Hopefully we'll get him out here soon," Gannon said when asked if Robinson had a setback.
The Cardinals have consistently used terms such as "day by day" and "he's doing good" when referring to Robinson. Gannon initially told reporters Robinson would practice ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup in Green Bay, which saw his lone practice marked as limited on the first day (Wednesday) before missing the final two days.
Robinson flashed a great deal of promise in the little action of preseason and training camp practices before being hurt.
His versatility to play multiple spots along the defensive line and ability to disrupt plays has many believing he can help transform a Cardinals front seven that's suffered hefty losses to injured reserve through the first half of the season.
While the Cardinals haven't officially ruled Robinson out (Friday's injury report later today may reveal that), Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says it's unlikely Robinson or starting right tackle Jonah Williams will play in Sunday's Week 10 battle against the New York Jets.
Gannon was impressed in the little action we saw of Robinson after the team's preseason game against the Saints:
“He looked good. I thought he looked good. I need to watch some tape on that but I saw that he made one play in there. I saw him get pounded on a double and they didn’t move him, so he looked good," Gannon said.
Arizona will enjoy a bye week after Sunday and will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.