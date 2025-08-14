Arizona Cardinals Given Sturdy Win Ceiling
The Arizona Cardinals are primed to open their contention window in the upcoming season. They've spent enough time and resources rebuilding, and now have their best chance at sustained success in the Jonathan Gannon era.
Ahead of the 2025 season, much is being speculated about them, though perhaps not at a high national level. Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Can they win the NFC West? What is a reasonable expectation for their overall season?
Many expect Arizona to barely see an improvement. Some expect massive things from a squad with a high level of potential.
But according to a recent ESPN article, Arizona has a pretty solid win ceiling, and a decently high win floor.
Arizona Cardinals Given Surprise Ceiling, Floor
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss gave the Cardinals a win ceiling of 11-6. Modest, perhaps, but still a good record. His floor? 6-11. Keep in mind, the Cardinals winning four games two years ago was considered a significant overperformance at the time.
So what does this all hinge on? According to Weinfuss, it's second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
"After his good-but-not-great rookie season, the expectation around the Cardinals is that Harrison will make the coveted jump in Year 2. Through training camp, he looks like he's on pace to do just that. He added 11 pounds of muscle and is moving as quickly as he did when he was lighter.
"Harrison's performance this season -- whether he can consistently show up throughout a full game, make tough catches and put up big numbers -- could dictate whether the Cardinals make the playoffs," Weinfuss wrote.
Such a position has been generally the mainstream school of thought about the Cardinals this offseason. Clearly, Arizona's passing game underperformed at times in 2024, and they'll need to get it back on track.
Harrison's 2024 campaign wasn't bad, by any means, but he lacked the WR1 dominance many expected. That came from a variety of culprits — poor passing scheme, poor throws from Kyler Murray, and some personal onus on Harrison, as well.
All of that is set up to change. There's no guarantee we'll see a league-breaking wideout from Drew Petzing's offense, but consistency by both Harrison and Murray will come at a premium.
Arizona already ran the ball well, now it's time to see some fireworks. If they can get some out of Harrison, the Cardinals could be well on their way to a 10-plus-win season and a postseason berth.