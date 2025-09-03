Arizona Cardinals Given Surprise Boost in Latest Power Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals aren't often given the benefit of the doubt in national rankings. Rarely are they even analyzed fairly.
But in FOX Sports' latest NFL power rankings, Arizona came in at a surprisingly high number.
According to FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the Cardinals are a team worthy of being placed in the top half of NFL teams.
Vacchiano's placement of Arizona? 13th out of 32, one spot improved from his pre-preseason rankings. In fact, the Cardinals were the highest-ranked member of the NFC West.
"I didn’t see much that made me want to change my order from one month ago, but there was enough this summer to question my own judgment in a couple of specific cases. And I’m happy to make changes before the season starts, especially if it gets me closer to being right," Vacchiano wrote.
"Which is the most telling sign for Kyler Murray: The part where he went 7 of 8 for 96 yards in preseason action, or the fact that the one incompletion was an ugly interception?
"There is understandable worry about Murray. The past few years haven’t given anyone reason to think he’s a lock to return to his Pro Bowl form. But I’m still betting on him getting better as he gets further away from the ACL tear he suffered in late 2022.
"With a strengthened defense and loads of talent on offense and playing in a weakened division, this could be one of the surprise teams of the year. It really all depends on Murray."
Vacchiano echoes a familiar, yet accurate sentiment. The Cardinals will essentially go as far as Murray is able to remain consistent in 2025.
He doesn't need to perform at an MVP level, but he does need to show that he's capable of preventing some of the mistakes and issues that hindered Arizona's passing game down the stretch of 2025.
Part of that could have been attributed to a poor defensive front, or poor play-calling, or even some rookie struggles for top WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
But ultimately, the NFL is a QB league. How well your QB executes dictates how worthy of a playoff spot your squad is, as fair or unfair as that assessment may be.
The Cardinals have given fans plenty of reason to believe 2025 is the year it all comes together, but those types of expectations have also been the harbinger of disappointment in years past.
The answer will begin to unveil in mere days.