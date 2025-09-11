Arizona Cardinals Giving Back to Special Needs Community
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are giving back to the special needs community in a major way.
The Cardinals announced the launch of "Cardinals Climb", which will be a fundraising event held on Saturday, Feb. 21 at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals Climb will feature a, "Variety of routes, ranging from accessible paths to more challenging climbs, will allow participants to experience the stadium in a completely new way. All trails will finish at the 50-yard line of State Farm Stadium and there will be a special post-Climb celebration with activities for all ages, including a concert on the Great Lawn."
More from the team:
Cardinals Climb Coming Soon
"On Saturday, February 21, 2026, State Farm Stadium will transform into an immersive climbing and hiking experience, bringing together fans, families, corporate teams, and community groups to 'climb' for a cause. The event will raise critical funds for organizations leading innovative and transformative work to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).
"... The Cardinals Climb will re-imagine the stadium as a trail-inspired adventure for participants of all ages and abilities. A variety of routes, ranging from accessible paths to more challenging climbs, will allow participants to experience the stadium in a completely new way. All trails will finish at the 50-yard line of State Farm Stadium and there will be a special post-Climb celebration with activities for all ages, including a concert on the Great Lawn.
"... One hundred percent of the Climb’s proceeds will support special needs organizations, including the Foundation’s four Cornerstone Beneficiaries: Barrow Neurological Foundation, SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center), Special Olympics Arizona, and Treasure House. Each of those four will receive a three-year funding commitment to expand services and promote inclusion across Arizona."
Michael Bidwill Speaks
“Our goal is to create a lasting peer-to-peer fundraiser that is extremely impactful, not only in our local Arizona community, but across the country, and we believe this is just the beginning,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in a statement.
“This cause is deeply personal for so many within our organization and throughout the community and it’s inspiring to see the passion and commitment it has already generated. The Cardinals Foundation was built to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and this event gives us a powerful platform to do just that.
"By uniting our fans, partners, and community members around a shared purpose, we have the ability to create a lasting impact. Together, we can set a new standard for what is possible when sports and community unite around such an important cause.”