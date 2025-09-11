Cardinals Set for Massive Break in 49ers Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't see the San Francisco 49ers until Week 3 - though injuries are piling up in the Bay Area, and the latest comes at the most important position on the field.
The 49ers are expected to be without Brock Purdy for the next few weeks, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
From NFL Network:
"The 49ers quarterback is expected to miss 2-5 weeks while dealing with a turf toe variant and an issue in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on Good Morning Football.
"Purdy's status has grown increasingly less optimistic as the week has progressed, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opening the week on Monday by telling reporters Purdy's toe was the greater issue. Later on Wednesday, Shanahan said Purdy's hopes of playing Sunday in New Orleans were a 'long shot' at best and it could be a multi-week issue."
Cardinals Get Massive Break vs 49ers
The 49ers also put tight end George Kittle on injured reserve, officially seeing him miss the next four games, which includes their home date against the Cardinals in just over a week's worth of time.
San Francisco also still awaits the return of Brandon Aiyuk from a serious knee injury suffered last season. The 49ers quite possible could be without their star quarterback, tight end and receiver moving into next week.
Wideout Jauan Jennings also has a shoulder injury he's dealing with.
Injuries have piled up for San Francisco since the beginning of training camp, a similar tune to what happened last year.
From 49ers on SI's Grant Cohn - who says their season is in jeopardy:
"Purdy now has gotten injured 3 times in his past 7 starts. The offensive line also is to blame. If it could block better, Purdy wouldn't have to scramble to often," he wrote.
"And Kyle Shanahan is to blame as well. He's the one who chooses not to invest heavily in the offensive line. And he's the one whose starting quarterbacks always are injured. He couldn't keep Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance upright, and we all know what happened to Robert Griffin III when Shanahan was in Washington."
While the Cardinals are solely focused on their pending Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers - it's obvious they'll be favored even on the road in San Francisco, so long as the 49ers' big names remain out as expected.