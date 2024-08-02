Cardinals GM: We Won't Hesitate to Change Roster
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals believe they made strides over the offseason, with impactful players coming in the form of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
They also are open for more talent, should the opportunity arise.
"I'd say that just the whole concept of roster building is definitely ongoing the whole time. We came off two of the bigger ones in the calendar year in free agency and the draft, and that's really the two times where you add the most amount of players to your roster," said Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort when speaking with reporters.
"As you guys saw last year, there's times that even throughout camp and then certainly once we get through preseason and cut-down days, there's other times that there's opportunities to add people to your roster.
"We're always looking to add competition. We're always looking to add talent. Our pro scouts are prepping for preseason right now. We're monitoring the league and we always do that. If the situation arises, we certainly won't hesitate to make an addition to the roster."
The Cardinals brought in 12 new players via the draft and spent $147 million on free agents (per Spotrac) looking to improve on their 4-13 record from 2023.
We did see Arizona bring in a talented veteran last year with Marlon Mack, though he ended up tearing his Achilles shortly after signing and did not play for the Cardinals.
"I think with every position we're constantly trying to get better. And so that looks different at each position depending on what the constitution of that room looks like at the time," said Ossenfort.
The Cardinals have yet to play any of their three preseason games with their Red/White scrimmage coming this weekend. Arizona also - like every other team - will have until the trade deadline to make moves as well.
The Cardinals seem to like their roster, but it's clear Ossenfort is very much willing to listen to other offers.
Arizona has some of the highest cap space available in the league - you can read more about that here.