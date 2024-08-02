Where Cardinals Land in Preseason Cap Space Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have some of the highest cap space in the NFL as preseason action looks to officially commence.
The Cardinals currently have the fifth-highest amount of salary cap room in the league, per OverTheCap:
NFL Salary Cap Leaders
- San Francisco 49ers ($52.2 million)
- New England Patriots ($43 million)
- Detroit Lions ($42.7 million)
- Washington Commanders ($36.9 million)
- Arizona Cardinals ($35.3 million)
- Las Vegas Raiders ($34.4 million)
- Cleveland Browns ($29.6 million)
- Jacksonville Jaguars ($26.6 million)
- Indianapolis Colts ($25.9 million)
- Philadelphia Eagles ($25.5 million)
The Cardinals - per Spotrac - are projected to have $96 million in cap space next offseason, though that number will drop significantly since they only have 40 active players on the roster through next season.
If they're to sign another massive draft class along with keeping hefty names such as Budda Baker or James Conner, they'll have to bring that number down.
Watch for names such as Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez and Kyzir White to also possibly receive extensions.
During the early days of Cardinals training camp, general manager Monti Ossenfort was asked about potentially adding more players to the roster:
"I'd say that just the whole concept of roster building is definitely ongoing the whole time. We came off two of the bigger ones in the calendar year in free agency and the draft, and that's really the two times where you add the most amount of players to your roster," said Ossenfort.
"As you guys saw last year, there's times that even throughout camp and then certainly once we get through preseason and cut-down days, there's other times that there's opportunities to add people to your roster.
"We're always looking to add competition. We're always looking to add talent. Our pro scouts are prepping for preseason right now. We're monitoring the league and we always do that. If the situation arises, we certainly won't hesitate to make an addition to the roster."
If Arizona desired, they could pursue a big-name free agent, though it appears they feel comfortable walking into 2025 with some series dough to spend.