Cardinals Could See Injured Starter Return
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon offered an encouraging update on right tackle Jonah Williams, who has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a knee injury.
"He's doing extremely well. He is. He's in there with me every morning, he gets there early-early. He gets his stuff done and comes back multiple times. He's doing well, he's positive, he's making good strides," said Gannon, who also mentioned there was a "good chance" Williams would return at some point in the season.
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million contract with Arizona in the offseason to start at right tackle. He played about one quarter for the Cardinals before suffering the injury in Week 1 and has been on injured reserve since.
Two weeks ago, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Williams was a candidate to miss the rest of the season.
"#Cardinals RT Jonah Williams’s 2024 campaign is uncertain. Sources say while he’s rehabbing his knee to return this year, there’s a chance he doesn’t at all, depending how the injury responds to rehab," Fowler put on social media.
"One source says a potential November return is on the radar but that’s up in the air."
Players must miss a minimum of four games when going on injured reserve, though Williams is now past that mark and can have his 21-day practice window opened at any time.
The Cardinals wouldn't reveal exactly what injury Williams sustained to his knee, which made some wonder if Arizona would miss one of their top free agent additions for the entire year.
Names such as Kelvin Beachum, Charlie Heck and Jackson Barton have all played at right tackle since Williams went down.
Arizona has also lost starting right guard Will Hernandez for the season.
The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football this week. It's unknown when the Cardinals will see Williams again, though Gannon's remarks leave room for a potential return at some point - hopefully sooner rather than later.
