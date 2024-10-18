What Cardinals, Haason Reddick Trade Could Look Like
ARIZONA -- The NFL's trade deadline (Nov. 5) is approaching, and the Arizona Cardinals could look to make a move.
Trade rumors are nothing new to the Cardinals and a few of their players, though it's a familiar face on another team that's drawn plenty of buzz for a potential reunion.
New York Jets OLB Haason Reddick was dealt to the organization this offseason but has yet to play a down in 2024 over contract disputes. Reddick wants a new deal and New York isn't willing to budge on their stance despite offloading a conditional Day 2 pick for his services.
Reddick reportedly was granted permission to seek a trade, and in a vacuum, the deal makes sense for a handful of reasons.
Arizona's pass rush ranks near the bottom of the league, and Reddick's former DC (Jonathan Gannon) and LB coach (Nick Rallis) are now in the desert. The Cardinals have plenty of cap space and ample draft picks to make a move happen - if needed.
What would the cost be?
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke pieced together a hypothetical trade where Reddick and a fourth-round pick came to the desert in exchange for a third-round pick.
"The idea of going back to Arizona might not still well with Reddick, but it's a completely overhauled front office and coaching staff. In fact, head coach Jonathan Gannon was Reddick's defensive coordinator in Philadelphia during his career year in 2022 that ended with a second-team All-Pro selection," wrote Brooke.
"The Cardinals have the cap space to bring Reddick in and give him a top-of-market deal. They're projected to have more than $119 million in cap space in 2025.
"Douglas could put together a similar trade framework with the Cardinals that was proposed to the Chiefs. However, considering the third-round pick the Cardinals own is expected to be near the top of the round, the Jets would likely need to offer a little bit extra in return.
"A fourth-round pick could make up some of that ground based off of the trade value chart."
The price point of acquiring Reddick is fairly friendly for the Cardinals, and any team receiving the outside linebacker may get him for a discount considering how bad things have soured in the Big Apple.
The real question is - how much does Reddick want to be paid? Reddick reportedly was in search of $25 million per season (despite just turning 30) - which would make him the fourth-highest paid outside linebacker in the league in terms of annual average.
Reddick's production has been tremendous the last four seasons, which saw him notch 50.5 sacks in that time frame. He's made two Pro Bowls as a result and would be an immediate upgrade over anybody in Arizona's defensive front.
The potential trade package should receive the green light within the front office, though it's the contract extension which could hold things up.
