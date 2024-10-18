Cardinals See Starters Upgraded on Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw two offensive starters upgraded on their Friday injury report ahead of Week 7's Monday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cardinals Friday Injury Report
DNP - Owen Pappoe (hip), Darius Robinson (calf)
Pappoe and Robinson both have missed consecutive days of practice. It is notable that Robinson's mother recently passed this week and he may be spending time completely away from the facility to be with family.
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Evan Brown (ankle), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin) and Michael Wilson (ankle)
Beachum was an upgrade from DNP yesterday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that's followed him for weeks now. All other players practiced yesterday. Harrison
Full - Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Isaiah Adams (thumb), Christian Jones (ankle) and Zay Jones (hamstring)
Harrison was spotted wearing a normal practice jersey, which was an upgrade from the yellow non-contact jersey he wore on Thursday - a good sign for his progression through concussion protocol.
The Cardinals saw all three other players practice fully for a second straight day.
The Chargers didn't practice yesterday, so their statuses were mere estimates. Today they actually hit the field - here's how their injury report looked:
Chargers Injury Report
DNP - Joey Bosa (hip), Kristian Fulton (hamstring), Hayden Hurst (groin), Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Deane Leonard (ankle)
Limited - DJ Chark (groin), Ladd McConkey (hip), Trey Pipkins III (shoulder) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula)
Full - Will Dissly (shoulder), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), Zion Johnson (ankle)
All three full participants were upgraded from their limited status on Thursday.
The Cardinals and Chargers will both practice once more before listing their game designations on Saturday.
