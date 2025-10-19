Cardinals vs Packers Gameday Mailbag
Welcome to Week 7.
The 2-4 Arizona Cardinals desperately need a win to help make good on their postseason potential for 2025 - though the 3-1-1 Green Bay Packers stroll into State Farm Stadium with one of the league's best teams.
Our gameday mailbag is here - thanks for all the questions on X:
Dallas: What players on the Arizona Cardinals do you believe are having the most fun as of today?
Fun might be a difficult word to describe the current state of the Cardinals - maybe Jacoby Brissett? He replaced Kyler Murray and excelled last week while having another opportunity to start.
On the other side of the ball, Mack Wilson is playing very well and seems to be enjoying his time as both a captain and green-dot carrier of the defense.
Bryan: Besides Parsons, what two matchups does AZ need to win this game?
Speaking of Wilson, if the Cardinals are going to pull off this upset, he needs to win the chess match against Packers quarterback Jordan Love. That will be key, especially if Josh Jacobs doesn't go today - he's questionable as game time approaches.
Also, limiting explosive plays is big for this Cardinals offense. Whoever draws the Matthew Golden assignment will have their hands full. The Packers are going to move him around and use him in different ways so it's hard to pin one "matchup" on him - though this applies to Arizona's entire secondary.
Ed: Do the Cardinals break the four game hex and defeat Green Bay? Or does the slide go to five?
The slide most likely continues, Ed.
I think while Arizona's offense looked great last week, the Packers now have a week's worth of film on Brissett under center - something the Colts weren't privy to.
On top of that, Green Bay has the better coaching staff and players - that typically results in wins.
The NFL truly is a week-to-week league, though it's tough to envision the Cardinals getting the job done today.
Cinco: What in your opinion, went wrong with this team this year?
This could be an entirely different article so I won't spend too much time on this - but quite frankly the Cardinals gambled and lost.
Arizona hoped their offense would take another step with continuity while the additions on the defensive side of the ball turned them into one of the more balanced teams in the league.
However, this offense looks exactly like it did last year. Arizona's attack looks stagnant and the loss of Klayton Adams has been quite colossal, even more so than I initially thought.