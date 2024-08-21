Cardinals Have One of Top Rookies This Preseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been impressed by a few different rookies this preseason.
We'll start with the obvious in No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who has excited the Cardinals despite only playing three snaps in preseason play. His work during training camp and joint practices with the Colts last week was more than enough for the Cardinals to be satisfied with where their top wideout is at.
Fellow first-round pick Darius Robinson has excelled as well in the flashes we've seen him. He had a strong final week of camp and looked particularly strong in Week 1 before not playing in Week 2.
Most of the other rookies have seen extended time on the field, and perhaps more than anybody, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is standing out.
"Well, I would say his brain first, because to play fast you don't want to be thinking. You guys know we put a lot on the safeties. But he can take in information. He can move in and out of focus windows, pre and post snap. He's really upped his game as far as that I think," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Then obviously the skill set. He's got some gas, so that looks cool, too. But yeah, I think from his standpoint, in that position specifically, you got to know what you are doing. You got to know what other people are doing. You got to know what the offense is doing, formation, checks, all those things, some anticipation of what's going to go on, and then be able to let it rip. He's done a good job of that."
Taylor-Demerson has flashed himself as both a capable body in run support while showing off his closing speed in the pass game, stopping receivers as soon as they make a catch to eliminate any extra yardage and securing his first takeaway in the process.
Bleacher Report recently ranked him as the No. 6 rookie in preseason play through two weeks of ball.
"The opportunistic side came out a week after the safety debuted with three stops and allowed only six yards into his coverage, per Pro Football Focus," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"This year's 104th overall selection has the straight-line speed and ball tracking to play either safety spot, as well as single-high or split safety. Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson form a good pair of starting safeties, but Taylor-Demerson could and should be used in multiple big nickel looks."
After back to back impressive preseason outings, Gannon also spoke earlier this week on Taylor-Demerson and what he's liked from watching his tape.
"I think just consistency of doing what he's coached to do. The number one word when you evaluate a safety, to my opinion, is reliability. So reps are gold for him because he hasn't seen everything like some vets have seen. He's gotta make sure he's doing the right things. But he definitely pops off the tape with the plays that he can make, the quickness, his instincts, his striking ability, that stands out on tape. He's doing a good job."
The Day 3 pick might just be outplaying his fourth-round draft position.