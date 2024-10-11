Cardinals Have Prime Opportunity for Division Lead
ARIZONA -- With some help thanks to Thursday Night Football's outcome, the Arizona Cardinals have a key opportunity ahead of them.
Last week the Cardinals sat with a 1-3 record with what seemed like little hope to make anything of the season.
Now, with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, they can sit atop the NFC West.
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to see both teams finish with a 3-3 record after six weeks of play.
Arizona, with a win at Lambeau Field, would also hit 3-3, placing them tied for first with a 2-0 divisional record after defeating the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
It won't be easy, says Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Heading to Lambeau (to face) a really good football team. They’re explosive on offense, defense and the kicking game. (They’ve) got some really good players, good scheme. I have a very high opinion of (Packers Head Coach) Matt (LaFleur) in how he constructs his offense, how he calls plays and how they coach the quarterback," said Gannon.
"They’re a good football team obviously. (I) know where they were last year, and they’ll be right in the mix. (We’ve) got a big challenge ahead so we’re on to Green Bay."
Green Bay's defense holds equal amounts of respect from Gannon.
"From a play calling standpoint, five games isn’t a ton but they’re doing a good job. They’re number one in the league in takeaways, so I know they’re coaching that well and they’ve got players that do it. They’ve got pieces on all three levels," said Gannon.
"They’ve drafted extremely well in my opinion. They’ve got some guys on the front that can give you problems. (Packers LB) Quay Walker’s a guy that I love coming out. He’s a stud. They’ve got two really good corners. They’ve got two really good safeties. They’re on it, man. It’s a good team. Good defense.”
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows all too well the Packers won't roll over at home, either.
“Very opportunistic. They have been playing really good football, lead the league in creating turnovers, have a lot of great players" said Murray on Green Bay.
"It's going to be a good challenge for us on the road. A place I haven't played before personally. I'm really excited to go up there, first time, great environment, really historic place. A lot of great players have played in that stadium, so I'm excited about it.”
The Cardinals won their previous trip to Lambeau Field in 2018 with Josh Rosen at quarterback - and a win on Sunday would give them consecutive road wins over Green Bay since the 1940's when the club was still in Chicago.
A win would also place them atop one of the toughest divisions in football despite a less than ideal start to the year.