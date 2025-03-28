Cardinals' Highest Upside Signing Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals have made some significant investments in their defensive line and pass rush this offseason, adding Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson.
But according to one outlet, the Cardinals' signing with the most upside comes in the form of a more under-the-radar, rotational depth piece.
Pro Football Focus listed one free agent signing from each team that provides the most potential upside - the most value for what money was spent.
For the Cardinals, it was OLB Baron Browning, who Arizona traded for at the 2024 deadline and eventually inked a two-year extension to stay in the desert this offseason.
PFF explained their reasoning as follows:
"The Cardinals sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos to acquire Browning’s services ahead of this past season’s trade deadline, and they then ensured he didn’t depart in free agency. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million deal to remain in Arizona.
"Browning came into his own after joining the Cardinals, recording a 16th-ranked 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade and a sixth-ranked 18.6% pass-rush win rate from Week 10 to the end of the season. Jonathan Gannon seemed to get the best out of the 26-year-old, who will now begin his first full season of work with Arizona."
It's true, Browning had plenty of potential. That's likely why he appealed to GM Monti Ossenfort, despite Arizona striking out on an attempt to swing for a major impact pass rusher.
Browning's intangibles, high motor and ability to create pressures are a plus, he just hasn't manifested that into sack production yet. Perhaps with a more bolstered defensive line, and a more rotational role, he'll be able to maximize that potential and become a role player whose value overperforms the relatively low contract amount he received.
Regardless, the Cardinals should see much more production from their defensive line in the 2025 season. Another year under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis could be beneficial for the 26-year-old Browning, and the Cardinals' core of young platoon players in general.