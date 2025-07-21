Arizona Cardinals to Host Special Training Camp Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will host fans for a special "Back Together Weekend" training camp practice on Sunday, July 27 at State Farm Stadium.
This is part of the NFL's league-wide initiative to welcome football back to the calendar.
Typically, the Cardinals will host a special season ticket-holder only practice each year during training camp, and Sunday is expected to be that day.
From the NFL's official press release:
"For the fifth consecutive year, all 32 NFL teams will kick off training camp by holding practices with club-led fan events. This year’s edition of Training Camp: Back Together Weekend will feature celebrations that will once again span two days – Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 – with complete coverage across NFL Network and NFL+, as well as ABC and ESPN.
"Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 26 and continuing at noon ET on Sunday, July 27, NFL Network provides 17 hours of live Training Camp: Back Together Weekend coverage over the two days as teams across the league hit the field. Saturday’s coverage features Rhett Lewis and Charles Davis live with the New England Patriots, Colleen Wolfe and Isaiah Stanback with the Dallas Cowboys, and Jamie Erdahl and Manti Te’o with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with on-location reports from camps across the league. On Sunday, Mike Yam anchors coverage from NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles."
The Cardinals are just one of 13 teams who will host their practice on Sunday, while the rest of the league will have celebrations on Saturday.
In the past, figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon or owner Michael Bidwill have spoke to the crowd as part of festivities. The team may also wait to do that for their Red and White practice, which will take place on August 2.
Arizona's first open practice will be this Thursday.