Cardinals Humiliate Jets for Fourth-Straight Win
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals historically have been on the receiving end of embarrassing games.
Not this time around.
The Cardinals humiliated the New York Jets in their 31-6 win in Week 10. Arizona is now 6-4 on the year still atop the NFC West.
It was an incredible day for Kyler Murray, who finished the afternoon going 22/24 for 266 yards and three total touchdowns - two rushing and one passing.
Arizona's offense fired on all cylinders throughout the game, as punter Blake Gillikin wasn't needed until 11:15 left in the fourth quarter.
To say the Jets struggled on offense would be an understatement. Aaron Rodgers finished with just 151 passing yards while New York rushed for just 79 yards as a team.
The Cardinals now have not allowed a touchdown in their last three home games.
Recap
The Cardinals wasted no time on the first possession of the game, marching down the field quickly on what appeared to be a touchdown thanks to a 45-yard catch and run from James Conner before replay ruled he was short of the goal line.
Two plays later, Conner punched it home to officially reach the end zone, striking first blood.
AZ 7, NYJ 0
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense quickly went to work on an 11-play drive that ended in a field goal, putting the Jets on the board after their first drive.
AZ 7, NYJ 3
An 18-yard pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. put Arizona at the 50-yard line on their second possession, and the Cardinals again found pay dirt via a Murray QB-keeper to extend their lead with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
AZ 14, NYJ 3
After a third-down miscommunication between Rodgers and Davante Adams, the Jets were again forced to bring out kicker Spencer Shrader who put home a 45-yard field goal to push New York to six points in the beginning stages of the second quarter.
AZ 14, NYJ 6
Arizona's offense was officially firing on all cylinders, as the Cardinals went on a ten-play drive which ended in a Harrison Jr. touchdown catch at the corner pylon to see Arizona score touchdowns on their first three opening drives.
AZ 21, NYJ 6
After sacking Rodgers on third down and forcing a punt, the Cardinals went to work on their four-minute offense, converting a 4th-and-1 to eventually set up kicker Chad Ryland a 37-yard field goal attempt, which was good as time expired in the first half.
AZ 24, NYJ 6
The second half started quite well for Rodgers and co., who moved the ball downfield fairly easily before Arizona's defense tightened up near the goal line once again. Facing a fourth-and-short, the Jets decided to go for it - which ended badly, as Rodgers was strip-sacked with the Cardinals recovering.
Murray, continuing his strong form - led the Cardinals 88 yards down the field before finding the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the day.
AZ 31, NYJ 6
The Jets again found themselves deep in Cardinals territory - and again found themselves needing a fourth down conversion to score, though Rodgers was pressured and saw his pass fall incomplete.
Arizona took over with just minutes remaining and bled the clock out.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Cardinals are on their bye week in Week 11.