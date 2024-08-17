Cards vs Colts: How to Watch, Listen, Stream
Who: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts
What: NFL Preseason, Week 2
When: Saturday, August 17 at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts continue their preseason preparation after two joint practices against each other earlier in the week.
"It got a little feisty but you expect that on Day 2 of a joint practice," linebacker Krys Barnes told AZCardinals.com. "I think we handled it pretty well. Thankfully they probably ended it right before it got out of hand, but I think we got the work we needed."
After both teams lost their opener last week, the Cardinals and Colts look to bounce back in the win column.
Winning is the goal, though preseason play is more so about player evaluations - and while we do know the Colts won't be playing their starters, the Cardinals' starters (excluding Kyler Murray, who won't play at all in preseason) are still unknown when the team takes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Regardless of who does and doesn't play, there's sure to be some good action on Saturday night - here's how to enjoy it:
HOW TO WATCH: Arizona's Family (Channel 3)
HOW TO STREAM: NFL+
HOW TO LISTEN: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
EN ESPANOL: Fuego 106.7 FM
The Cardinals will again see Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder duke it out as the QB2 battle in the desert continues. It should also be interesting to monitor rookies such as Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Darius Robinson on the defensive side of the ball - both of whom had strong starts to their preseason campaign vs New Orleans.