Cardinals Injury Updates: Defense Loses Key Starter to Injured Reserve
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are losing their top cornerback.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed to reporters today that Garrett Williams would be placed on injured reserve, which will cause him to miss the next four weeks at minimum.
Gannon also told reporters L.J. Collier would go on injured reserve. We also got some injury news on Max Melton - who will be present at practice today. Will Johnson will not, according to Gannon.
Will Johnson
Johnson - the team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - had impressed since first stepping foot in the desert, proving himself to be well worth the hype in the short amount we've seen from the Michigan product.
Sliding out of the first round due to long-term concerns around his knee, Johnson was aiming for a bit of revenge - writing the following in a submission to the Player's Tribune:
"The Cardinals are building something special with their coaches, culture and players. My mission is clear: 1. Prove everyone wrong. 2. Prove myself right. 3. Another ring to match the Natty. Bookmark this. This next chapter is for the ones who believed."
He exited with a groin injury against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Garrett Williams
Williams has come a long way since suffering a serious knee injury at Syracuse, firmly establishing himself as one of the top slot corners in the league.
Adapting more of a presence on the boundary, Williams was utilized everywhere by Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Williams was the best zone coverage corner in 2024.
Williams left with a knee injury late in Sunday's win.
Max Melton
Melton, the team's second-round pick in 2024, was projected to be a key piece in the Cardinals' cornerback room this season. His speed allows him to run with practically any receiver, and towards the tail end of his rookie season, the Rutgers product showcased what made him an early pick.
Melton was carted off with a knee injury in the second quarter.
Cardinals Ready for Youngsters to Step Up
Next up to the plate in Arizona's secondary is Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke - both of whom impressed Gannon.
“Kei’Trel I thought played extremely well on fourth down and then he’s thrust into a different role at corner, which I have all the faith in the world with Kei’Trel and he played well. Denzel played a bunch because after (CB) Max (Melton) went out, he came in (and) subbed in for Max, so his role changed after, if I’m correct, not playing a snap Week 1. He played I think 66 plays or something like that. That’s a lot of snaps. I think he’ll take a jump from this last week to the next time he plays. He’ll play better, but I thought he did a good job. There was one coverage where he was a little late to get on the right person. (He) had the one foul bang-bang play on a two-point play, but I thought he made some plays too, so that was encouraging. He’s here for a reason. It was good.”
Arizona is on the road this week against the San Francisco 49ers.