Cardinals Coach Backs Kyler Murray
INDIANAPOLIS -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been a steadfast believer in quarterback Kyler Murray since the moment he stepped foot in the team's facility, and when speaking to reporters during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, that love hasn't been lost.
2024 was again an up and down season for Murray, who struggled down the back half of the schedule and ultimately was part of a Cardinals squad that fumbled a postseason spot.
As expected after such events, Murray's future is again being speculated.
It doesn't feel like Murray will get moved this offseason with Arizona looking to make another stride after doubling their win total last season, though there's no doubting 2025 is a big year for Murray's overall outlook in the desert.
Gannon believes a big year is coming, performance-wise.
"I don't think it's the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself, it's the whole team," said Gannon when reflecting back on the Cardinals' late-season collapse.
"I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s gonna have a hell of a year, I know that."
Murray turned the ball over eight times following Arizona's bye week after a 6-4 start to the season.
Murray's usage on the ground was also a focal point under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. His 4.5 rushing attempts per game in 2024 was the lowest of his career.
"I would say [with a] dual-threat quarterback, we always got quarterback run game up. Some games more than others he extends and runs," said Gannon.
"I like when he extends and throws it down the field over people's heads - but there's no doubt he has that element to his game, and when he uses it, if he uses it at the appropriate time, he can kill you. I'm glad he's our quarterback."
Outside noise will continue to be outside noise, but Gannon is strongly convicted on Murray's talent and where the organization can go with him under center.