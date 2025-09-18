All Cardinals

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Apologizes for Viral Michael Vick Post

The Arizona Cardinals' franchise passer removed a controversial post from social media.

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray posted a photo of him donning a Michael Vick jersey alongside his dog before later removing it after receiving backlash online.

Yesterday, Murray met with reporters and spoke on what happened:

“In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dog fighting. For me personally, you all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player I admired very much growing up. My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings. In no way, shape or form do I condone any of that. I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down. I apologize to anybody and whoever I affected with that."

Vick previously served jailtime for his involvement in a massive dogfighting ring in the late 2000's, though he has since become an advocate for animal welfare work.

Murray's consistently posted his love for dogs, and though the idea for the photos maybe wasn't the best, Murray's heart and mind is in the right place.

Murray Aims to Get Going in 2025

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray has helped the Cardinals reach a 2-0 record to start the season, though there's still conversations about how Arizona can improve on the offensive side of the ball.

“Again, do I feel like we could be better? Do I feel like we can be more explosive? Yes, but then we're 2-0. Offensively, I think we went backwards a little bit too much when it comes to penalties and kind of killing ourselves," Murray told reporters.

"Move the ball, move the ball, okay, bam, boom penalty (now it's) first or second-and-20, whatever it is. That stuff right there kills drives and then I had the interception. Being able to be in a position to put that game away a lot earlier obviously is what we wanted to do. Not doing it is frustrating, but again, I think going forward we understand as an offense, we have to be better.”

This week, Arizona packs their bag and hits the road as the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers await at Levi's Stadium - a place Murray has taken a liking to.

“I would say it's a great vibe there. Great vibe, beautiful stadium. Fans are always electric. Just playing outside, it's usually sunny (against) a divisional opponent. It's all you can ask for. It's a great opportunity to go out there and play on the road. Just love it.”

