Cardinals' Kyler Murray Holds QB Camp in South Korea

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is helping spread the game of football.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is having quite the time in South Korea.

Murray, who is enjoying the offseason in the homeland of his grandmother, hosted a quarterback camp while on vacation:

The NFL has done a strong job of pushing their game to global scales, and Murray's presence surely doesn't hurt.

“It’s been surreal,” Murray told KBS (h/t The Arizona Republic). “Growing up in America, not having been here, with American football not being as popular over here in Korea, for people to recognize me and want to take pictures, want to come up and say hi and show me love, it’s important to me. I’m thankful for it. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

He also added, "My mother did most of my upbringing as far as having it in the culture of food, explaining me stories, trying to teach me how to speak Korean, which didn’t go very well. But I’m doing a lot better as of the last couple months, learning how to speak it pretty decently.”

Murray enters his seventh season in Arizona with massive expectations of getting the Cardinals to a postseason spot, something he's only done once before.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon believes Murray's gonna have a strong 2025:

"I don't think it's just the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself... it's the whole team. I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I'm not going to make any power statements, but he's going to have a heck of a year," he said at the NFL Combine.

