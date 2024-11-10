Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Takes Jaw-Dropping Hit vs Jets
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray may have just got hit as hard as he ever has in his football career.
In the second quarter of their Week 10 battle against the New York Jets, Murray dropped back to pass and wasn't able to get the ball off in time - and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams made him pay with a hit so hard everybody in State Farm Stadium felt it, popping Murray's helmet off and away yards down the field.
Murray was fine and even chuckled after the play - moments before hitting Marvin Harrison Jr. in the corner of the end zone to take a 21-6 lead late in the first half.
The Cardinals have won three straight games entering today, though Arizona wasn't going to look past a 3-6 Jets team featuring Aaron Rodgers and a stout defense.
“I think as a team, their record doesn't represent how good of a team they are, how talented they are. They have all-pro guys over there. I think they dominated the Texans last week. Obviously, the Texans are a good team. Have good offensive weapons. We understand the challenge ahead of us. We have to have a great week of practice. We have to go out there and execute," said Murray this week.
"We know they're a good team. Again, I don't think their record really represents how good of a team they are and how good they can play. I'm excited for the challenge. We have to go out there and have a good week.”
Arizona's surprised many with their current win streak - but not Murray.
“I don't think anybody in the locker room is really surprised by it. That's where I think it differs from everybody outside of here. I could have told y'all. I felt like our record would be better than this right now. I can say that," Murray said.
"I think the way we approach every single day and the way we attack every single day - just taking it one day at a time, focusing on the process and playing one game at a time. Not really focusing on the future and that's how you get the results. I don't see this group looking too far ahead.”