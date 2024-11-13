Cardinals' Kyler Murray Joins Exclusive QB List
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continues to reach new heights during the 2024 season.
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the league approaching their bye week with four consecutive wins - their latest coming from a historically great performance from Murray, who set a franchise record with 17 straight completions in their win over the New York Jets.
With two rushing touchdowns in Week 10, Murray also became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to score at least 30 rushing touchdowns in his first six seasons, joining Cam Newton, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Otto Graham.
Murray's rushed for four touchdowns this season, and outside of his sophomore campaign where he totaled 11 touchdowns on the ground (tallying over 100 rushing attempts) five is the next highest season total.
There's been a ton of talk on Murray's ability to impact the game with his legs and whether or not offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should utilize him more in the rushing attack.
Through the course of the year, Murray's done a solid job of picking and choosing his spots, with a lot of his success coming from either read options or broken down pass plays.
Murray's been heralded for his ability to extend plays with his legs, though his play through the air this season has been an upgrade under Petzing.
“I told you it’s the best I’ve felt. Obviously, the game being taken away from you and being in a system like this. The attention to detail. I say it all the time with Drew, the way he communicates it. There’s no gray area," Murray said after the Jets game.
"We’re on the same page. Year two being in the system, I just feel good seeing the game slowed down. Obviously, it’s my sixth year in the league. I just continue to take it one day at a time and continue to play well.”
Murray won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 10, which you can read more about here.