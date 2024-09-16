Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Makes Strong Marvin Harrison Jr. Statement
ARIZONA -- After Arizona Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison had a dissapointing debut in Week 1, QB Kyler Murray said he was never going to lose confidence in the No. 4 overall pick.
"Nothing changes," Murray said before Week 2. "We've got the utmost confidence in what we're capable of doing. If you went back and watched the game, I think they did a good job of making sure he wasn't going to be single covered for the majority of the game.
"But I'll never lose confidence in Marv."
That proved to be true.
Harrison exploded for a four-reception, 130-yard performance for two touchdowns in Arizona's 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
After the game, Murray fielded numerous questions about Harrison:
On his first throw to WR Marvin Harrison Jr.:
“(Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) again. Drew called the plays and I’m just trying to go out there and execute. I’ve played for a long time and you want to get your guys the ball early so they can feel like they’re in the game. Get them going and get their juices flowing. I felt like we did a great job at that today.”
On if he has a favorite completion to Harrison Jr.:
“Probably the first one. It was big for him. His first touchdown. After last week to come out here get the jitters out after last week and put everything to rest. (For him) to come out here and play hard, play together and get a win is good.”
On if Harrison Jr. proved anything to him with his first catch:
“He didn’t prove anything to me. All of y’all are making a big deal about it. It’s one game. We’ve just got to keep getting better, keep growing together and keep playing good football.”
On the common interests he shares with Harrison Jr.:
“Personalities. I think we see things the same way. We’ve got to continue to get better together. There were some mishaps there that we feel like we both can be better on, especially myself, but personality and love for the game are two components that really allow us to be seamless.”
On the redo of the back shoulder fade to Harrison Jr. and if another week of reps made difference this week:
“It was the first game of the year. The more we play together and the more we practice together, we’re only going to be better. He’s only going to get better. I’m not really too worried about it. We executed well today. There’s a couple of throws I wish I had back but he had a great game today.”
On if there’s any difference throwing to Harrison Jr.:
“He’s 6’4. The catch radius is unbelievable so it allows me to just put it—I don’t think it was a perfect ball and he just is who he is and was able to get to it. That’s the luxury you have when you have a guy like that.”
On the second touchdown to Harrison Jr.:
“That was one of those smack you in the face (plays), and he’s running free to make a play. He made a play and scored a touchdown and I feel good about it.”
On how Harrison Jr’s size plays a factor on off schedule plays:
“When you’re 6’4 and again have the catch radius and the speed he has I think it puts pressure on DB’s.”