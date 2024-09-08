Cardinals QB Reacts to Missing Game-Winning TD
It's a play that will haunt Arizona Cardinals fans for the entire week.
Dominoes had fallen to the Cardinals' favor against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener on the road: Possession of the ball, down by a touchdown, all three timeouts, two minutes remaining.
It's a scenario Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has orchestrated many times in his career.
As fate would have it, the Cardinals' offense wasn't able to muster an upset win in Orchard Park despite leading for the entire first half. Arizona fell 34-28 in their Week 1 opener.
Their final opportunity would fall short thanks to a turnover on downs, though there was a massive opportunity missed in the closing moments.
Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. - who was mostly quiet for the day - found himself streaking open down the right side of the field with nobody close to him on the final drive.
Murray ultimately didn't see Harrison and had to force the ball elsewhere.
That - on top of a Matt Prater extra point - would have given the Cardinals the lead with roughly one minute remaining.
After the game, Murray met with reporters and was asked if he saw Harrison:
"Nah - when you play football, there’s a lot of stuff moving around, you’re moving fast, you don’t see everything."- Kyler Murray
It's tough to see such an opportunity missed, though it's also easy to play armchair quarterback when looking at the screenshot.
Harrison was mostly held in check by Buffalo throughout the entire day, as the No. 4 overall pick was limited to just one reception and a handful of targets.
"They were clouding him. ... Credit to Buffalo there," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon following the loss (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake).
"We definitely had opportunities to win the game. There's no doubt about that. ... We gotta hold our heads high and see the plays we didn't make that we gotta make to win the game."
Murray himself completed 21-31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also added 57 rushing yards, which led the Cardinals.