All Cardinals

Cardinals QB Reacts to Missing Game-Winning TD

Kyler Murray says he didn't see Marvin Harrison Jr. open.

Donnie Druin

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs out of the pocket against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs out of the pocket against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a play that will haunt Arizona Cardinals fans for the entire week.

Dominoes had fallen to the Cardinals' favor against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener on the road: Possession of the ball, down by a touchdown, all three timeouts, two minutes remaining.

It's a scenario Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has orchestrated many times in his career.

As fate would have it, the Cardinals' offense wasn't able to muster an upset win in Orchard Park despite leading for the entire first half. Arizona fell 34-28 in their Week 1 opener.

Their final opportunity would fall short thanks to a turnover on downs, though there was a massive opportunity missed in the closing moments.

Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. - who was mostly quiet for the day - found himself streaking open down the right side of the field with nobody close to him on the final drive.

Murray ultimately didn't see Harrison and had to force the ball elsewhere.

That - on top of a Matt Prater extra point - would have given the Cardinals the lead with roughly one minute remaining.

After the game, Murray met with reporters and was asked if he saw Harrison:

"Nah - when you play football, there’s a lot of stuff moving around, you’re moving fast, you don’t see everything."

Kyler Murray

It's tough to see such an opportunity missed, though it's also easy to play armchair quarterback when looking at the screenshot.

Harrison was mostly held in check by Buffalo throughout the entire day, as the No. 4 overall pick was limited to just one reception and a handful of targets.

"They were clouding him. ... Credit to Buffalo there," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon following the loss (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake).

"We definitely had opportunities to win the game. There's no doubt about that. ... We gotta hold our heads high and see the plays we didn't make that we gotta make to win the game."

Murray himself completed 21-31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also added 57 rushing yards, which led the Cardinals.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News