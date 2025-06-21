Arizona Cardinals QB Wants to Unlock His Secret Weapon
Arizona Cardinals fans — understandably so — want more out of franchise QB Kyler Murray, and the six-year veteran passer wants to give it to them.
It's no secret that Murray has not seen his consistency and production live up to the level of raw talent he boasts in recent seasons. Murray himself would agree.
But ahead of a pivotal 2025 season, Murray wants to unlock one of his biggest weapons — his legs.
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Wants to Extend Plays with his Legs
"It's just we have to be better on off-scheduled plays because, obviously, I have that ability to make extend plays and we have the guys to go do it off schedule," Murray told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "So, I believe that's an area we got to be better at."
And as it turns out, that secret weapon is much more valuable than it might seem on the surface.
"In 2024, Murray led the NFL with 8.2 yards per rush on all types of carries, the most among 83 players with at least 50 carries, according to ESPN Research. Since he returned from an ACL injury in 2023, Murray leads all 83 players with at least 100 rushes with 7.5 yards per carry," Weinfuss wrote.
"The only players who also average more than 6.0 yards per carry are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson."
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Needs More Consistency
The explosiveness of Murray — both in his legs and arm — have never come into question. The former first-overall pick has shown year-in and year-out that he is capable of electric plays.
But what the Cardinals need from Murray is more poise, more consistency, and more ability to find those opportunities for big plays when his first read or option is not there.
This isn't to claim that Murray is incapable of doing so, but rather the next step the signal-caller has to take. It's all well and good for him to state that he'd like to be more productive with his legs, but it truly is those off-schedule plays that separate the elite playmakers from the game managers.
Murray's makeup is of much more than a game manager, but his offensive scheme, lack of weapons and his own personal inconsistency have limited him to a more subdued role.
If the Cardinals' offense wants to emerge as a force in 2025, he'll need to blend all aspects of his game together. No QB can be perfect, but Murray has all the pieces. He just needs to put them all together.