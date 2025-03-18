Cardinals Land Top Pass Rusher in New Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals, after what has been a somewhat eventful free agency, will soon turn to the NFL Draft to continue beefing up their roster with the 16th overall pick.
In a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals selected a top pass rusher with the No. 16 selection, adding to a thin defensive line that was only recently bolstered by the signings of DE Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
Monday's mock draft, courtesy of PFF's John Kosko, has the Cardinals drafting EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. out of the University of Tennessee.
The 2025 Draft is rich in pass rushers and defensive linemen, and this mock has Pearce as the fourth EDGE taken, although he could be considered the top pass rush prospect, depending on who one might ask.
Pearce going to Arizona at 16 trailed other EDGE rushers like Abdul Carter, Shemar Stewart and Donovan Ezeiruaku, who went seventh, ninth and 10th respectively.
Here's what PFF had to say about the Cardinals' simulated selection:
"The Cardinals lacked a true pass rusher in 2024 and have made moves this offseason to improve the unit. They don’t stop in the draft, as Pearce was arguably the best pass rusher in college football the past two years. His 22.4% pressure rate and 22.4% pass-rush win rate over that span were top-10 marks."
The Cardinals' defensive line will look different in 2025 one way or another, but a difference-maker like Pearce could be a great way to add even more juice to an improved pass rush room.
With a veteran and established star like Sweat, and a rotational unit that does admittedly already have in-house depth, Pearce could develop into a true impact player if the Cardinals play him the right way.
Pearce recorded 17.5 sacks over his final two years at Tennessee, the only two years he saw significant action. He brought down the QB 10 times in 2023.
While these numbers aren't mind-blowing, the shocking numbers lie beneath the surface. In just 246 pass rush snaps in 2024, Pearce recorded 52 pressures. That's an astounding 21% pressure rate.
Being able to wrap up the QB is a skill that can be developed, but Pearce already has plenty of juice and technique, and his 6-foot-5, 243-pound frame is athletic yet imposing.
If the Cardinals do go this route, they'd likely be getting a player with a very high ceiling with room to develop under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis.